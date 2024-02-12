Taylor Swift Celebrates with Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Keleigh Teller as Chiefs Score During Super Bowl 2024

The "Karma" singer and her celeb friends jumped for joy after the Chiefs scored their first touchdown at Super Bowl 2024

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty; CBS Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Taylor Swift's star-studded suite went crazy as the Kansas City Chiefs scored their first touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs scored in the third quarter of the big game — and Swift, 34, was spotted on the broadcast celebrating with her pals, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Ashley Avignone in her suite at Allegiant Stadium.

The group looked positively stunned as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass after a slow first half from the Chiefs. The women quickly jumped up to celebrate the points for Kansas City.

Swift wrapped her arms around Ice Spice and Avignone, while Lively jumped for joy with the group.

In another clip shared on X, Swift and Teller exchange an excited high-five after the Chiefs' touchdown.

Rob Carr/Getty Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively celebrate during Chiefs touchdown at Super Bowl 2024.

The "Karma" singer brought along her close friends for the big game in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he looks to win his third Super Bowl win.

Kelce, 34, won the NFL championship game in 2020 and 2023 with the Chiefs.

Earlier in the game, the crowd at Allegiant Stadium cheered on Swift and Avignone when they chugged their drinks on the jumbotron during the second quarter.

After finishing her drink, Swift, who traveled from Tokyo after finishing four dates on her Eras Tour, slammed the clear cup onto a table in her suite.

The superstar singer-songwriter arrived on Sunday with her mom Andrea Swift, and dad Scott Swift, alongside her group of gal pals.

Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce are among the NFL star's loved ones cheering him on in Las Vegas with the Swifts.

The Super Bowl is her 13th Chiefs game — her favorite number. With her in attendance, the Chiefs have won nine games. After the Chiefs-Ravens, Travis and Taylor celebrated on the field with a hug and a kiss.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are facing off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing now on CBS.



