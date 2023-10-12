Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Latest ‘Eras’ Triumph at Hollywood Premiere: ‘I Have Never Felt This Way About Anything’

Taylor Swift hit the red carpet Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of her highly anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” at the AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the eager, to-the-gills audience of fans, famous friends and colleagues, the pop superstar enthused, “I have never felt this way about anything.”

She also credited her Swiftie fans for making the tour an unforgettable one.

“I’ve never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour — ever,” Swift said.

“We pranced on that stage because of what met us on the other side, and that was you and how much you cared about it. It was absolutely everything,” she continued. “So I think you’ll see that you absolutely are main characters in this film because that’s what made this tour magical, that’s what made it different than anything I’ve ever done in my life.”

Earlier Wednesday, Swift had more good news for both her fans and movie theater owners, announcing on social media that “The Eras Tour” will hit theaters a day early on Thursday evening, with additional screenings being added throughout the weekend in theaters nationwide.

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” she said in the surprise, pre-premiere announcement, crediting the decision to “unprecedented demand.” “The Eras Tour” has already sold more than $100 million in presales worldwide, and is expected to be the largest domestic box office opening ever in the month of October, a record that currently belongs to “The Joker” with a $96 million haul in 2019.

Swift did not address the film’s astronomical projections at Wednesday’s premiere, and instead took a few minutes ahead of the screening to thank her management, producers and onstage collaborators for consistently bringing “The Eras Tour” together “every single night in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives.”



