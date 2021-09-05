Taylor Swift Celebrates Anita Baker After She Gains Control of Her Own Masters: 'What a Beautiful Moment'

Taylor Swift Cheers on Anita Baker After She Gains Control of Her Masters: 'What a Beautiful Moment'

Taylor Swift is in Anita Baker's corner.

On Friday, Baker, 63, revealed that she finally gained control of her master recordings following a period of time when she did not have ownership of them.

"All My Children Are Coming Home," Baker wrote beside a photograph of some of her various albums released over the years. "Impossible Things Happen ... Every. Single. Day. Gratefully."

The following day, Swift, 31, quote-tweeted the "Sweet Love" singer's post, writing, "What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!"

In response, Baker replied to Swift: "Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains."

All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog🎉

Impossible Things Happen🎁...

Every.

Single.

Day.

Gratefully❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

Earlier this year, Baker documented how she was attempting to take back control of her music, as she asked fans to not stream or purchase her songs until she could do so.

"Miraculously... i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer 'Own,' My Name & Likeness. And, by Law...30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them," she wrote in a March tweet.

Weeks later, Baker then discussed her predicament once more in a tweet, where she referenced Swift and her own battle to gain control of her masters. "Her creations bought & sold Again & Again, wouldnt even let her do *A Buy Out*...Taylor Swift *re-recording, her Catalog/Taylor's Version. The GoodFight Go... Gurrrrl," she tweeted at the time.

In response, the "Shake It Off" singer wrote back to the music legend, "I'm cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you."

Swift previously sought to take control of her own masters in years past after Scooter Braun bought the artist's former record label Big Machine — a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums (He later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings).

After Swift was unable to purchase back the masters, she decided to re-record her first six LPs. She has since released an updated take on 2008's Fearless — titled Fearless (Taylor's Version) — and has plans to drop Red (Taylor's Version) later this year in November.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this year, Swift opened up about the recreation process and how she ensured that Taylor's Version of Fearless kept the same essence of its Grammy-winning original.

"In terms of production, I really wanted to stay very loyal to the initial melodies that I had thought of for these songs," she said. "And so we really did go in and try to create a 'the same but better' version. We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did."

"We just kind of took all the knowledge that we've acquired over decades of playing this music and applied that to it," Swift added. "But yeah, I did go in line by line and listen to every single vocal and think, you know, what are my inflections here. If I can improve upon it, I did. But I really did want this to be very true to what I initially thought of and what I had initially written. But better. Obviously."