Taylor Swift celebrates 33rd birthday back in the recording studio

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Taylor Swift has thanked fans for their well-wishes, as she celebrated her 33rd birthday back in the recording studio.

The pop megastar said she “wouldn’t have it any other way” as she shared a picture of herself celebrating with collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Posting a picture of the pair on social media, surrounded by musical equipment, she wrote: “Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!

“I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

It comes following another successful year for Swift, having added multiple awards to her vast collections and the release of her tenth studio album Midnights.

The album, released in October, immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

Prior to its release the singer-songwriter received a string of accolades for her music videos, including her short-film for hit track All Too Well.

She took home the coveted best video, best longform video and best direction gongs earlier this year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for the video.

This achievement helped her make history as the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards following her win at the 2020 award show for the music video for The Man.

All Too Well: The Short Film also won best video and best longform video at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) last month.

Graham Norton Show – London
Swift has enjoyed another successful year, having added multiple awards to her vast collections and the release of her tenth studio album Midnights (Matt Crossick/PA)

Swift also announced her 2023 Eras Tour which prompted a scramble by fans to acquire tickets.

Many in the US trying to buy presale tickets were left disappointed, after they were met by massive delays and error messages that online vendor Ticketmaster blamed on bots and historically unprecedented demand.

It was the most tickets sold on the platform in a single day, the company later said in a statement.

Earlier this week Swift was also nominated for another Golden Globe award for her track Carolina, which was produced with Aaron Dessner of The National for the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

It is her fourth nomination after 2019’s Beautiful Ghosts from the film Cats, 2013’s Sweeter than Fiction from One Chance and 2011’s Safe & Sound from The Hunger Games.

