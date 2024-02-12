Taylor Swift Was Caught Chugging Beer On The Super Bowl Jumbotron

Ezra Shaw - Getty Images

After weeks of speculation regarding Taylor Swift's super bowl attendance, we finally have confirmation: the Eras Tour performer is not only at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on her tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce, but she was already caught on the jumbotron chugging her drink.



Taylor, who was spotted on the big screen alongside bestie Ashley Avignone, slammed a beer as Travis Kelce's brother Jason cheered her on from one row back. And let's just say...fans are impressed.

"Sorry I doubted u Taylor, I wasn't familiar with your game," one user wrote on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). "Jason's little clap there lol," another wrote, while a third person chimed in, "They’re just like us."





Taylor Swift is getting ready for the Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show like a beast. 🔥#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVIII #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/SltoOmkg7y — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 12, 2024

According to Yahoo! Sports, Taylor made it to Las Vegas Sunday afternoon following a 5,700-mile trip from Tokyo, where she performed her fourth straight show at Japan's Tokyo Dome before rushing to her private jet at Haneda airport for the mad dash around the world. The "Midnights" singer stopped in Los Angeles before landing in Sin City just in time for kickoff—with pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice in tow, no less.

The suite where Taylor is spending the game alongside a slew of notable figures, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, runs around a reported $2.5 million. Allegiant Stadium partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders and Levy Restaurants to create a luxe menu delivered in-house by the Silver & Black Hospitality group. And no, it's not just chicken fingers with ketchup and seemingly ranch. The selection is stacked with fancy snacks, including a shrimp cocktail tower, king crab fried rice, wagyu tenderloin, and lobster and steak quesadillas.

Travis previously poked fun at the suite's price tag while chatting about the Super Bowl on his podcast "New Heights."

"I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," the Chiefs star Taylor Swift's boyfriend joked.

