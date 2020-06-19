Taylor Swift Calls for Juneteenth to Be a National Holiday

Click here to read the full article.

In a message posted to her Instagram and Twitter, Taylor Swift expressed why she believes Juneteenth should be a national holiday and announced that she has given her employees the day off.

Along with a lengthy caption, Swift reposted a video made by media organization The Root that explains the history of Juneteenth and why it should be celebrated by everyone.

“It’s been over 150 years since the first Juneteenth. Isn’t it time Juneteenth became a national holiday?” the video asks. “Juneteenth is not just about freedom, but the fight of our ancestors, the determination, and the consideration that one day, their children, their children’s children and their children’s children’s children would be free.”

Swift further elaborated on the video in her caption, mentioning that she has given her employees the day off so that they can celebrate the holiday.

“Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment,” Swift wrote.

Swift also shared how she and her family have been actively educating themselves in order to become better allies to the Black community.

“For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right,” Swift wrote.

