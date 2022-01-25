Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn over songwriting comments

·2 min read
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift told Albarn that she writes all of her own music

Taylor Swift has criticised Damon Albarn, lead singer of Blur and later of Gorillaz, after he said that she doesn't write her own music.

Talking to the LA Times, Albarn replied to the interviewer calling Swift "an excellent songwriter" by stating "she doesn't write her own songs".

Swift responded on Twitter: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this."

"I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging."

Albarn said in the interview that he prefers Billie Eilish, who he called a "really interesting songwriter".

"I'm more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It's just darker - less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she's exceptional."

Eilish co-writes her songs with her brother, producer Finneas.

When the interviewer said that Swift co-writes her music, Albarn responded: "That doesn't count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

There was a swift backlash on Twitter, including from producer Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift extensively.

Albarn later apologised, writing to Swift on Twitter: "I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

This is not the first time Albarn has caused controversy when criticising pop stars. He once reportedly called Adele "insecure" after they had worked together on music that was never released.

"It ended up being one of those 'don't meet your idol' moments," she later told Rolling Stone.

"And the saddest thing was that I was such a big Blur fan growing up. But it was sad, and I regret hanging out with him."

Albarn later denied calling her insecure, stating the reports were concocted from someone overhearing a conversation with a friend.

