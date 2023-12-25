Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark spend Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium for Raiders' win over Chiefs

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose 20-14 in their Christmas Day matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It was her fourth consecutive appearance at a Chiefs game. The team fell to 5-3 when she's present after Monday's loss. The 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist watched the Raiders score two defensive touchdowns and take advantage of a sloppy day by the Kansas City offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Recently named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, Swift said she doesn't care about "pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads" when she goes to Kelce's games. She arrived with Santa in light of the holiday.

Clark, the star guard from Iowa, is one of the most recognizable faces in women's college basketball. She finished second in voting for The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. The award was announced Friday and went to historically decorated gymnast Simone Biles. Clark is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. She powered the Hawkeyes to last year’s national championship game, which saw LSU and Angel Reese claim the victory.

Once comparing her team's offense to that of the Chiefs, Clark swapped jerseys with Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Clark knows how to power an offense, recording her 13th career triple-double (35 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists) in Iowa's 98-69 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

The Chiefs struggled to find that type of production early on Monday, as the Raiders held them to a measly -18 yards in the first quarter and never let them get into much of a rhythm.

Kelce typically performs well when Swift is watching in person. Coming into the day, he has a total of 49 catches for 627 yards and two touchdowns in front of her, averaging out to seven catches and 89.6 yards per game.

Without Swift in attendance this season, Kelce recorded 36 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns, for an average of six catches and 50 yards per game.