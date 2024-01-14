Taylor Swift Bundles Up to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Her Chic Outfit!

The singer rocked a red puffer jacket emblazoned with “Kelce” and his “87” jersey number at her boyfriend’s first game of 2024

For Taylor Swift, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce never goes out of style, even when it's below zero degrees outside.

On Saturday, the pop star, 34, arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in her signature game-day style to support Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs in their second game of 2024 against the Miami Dolphins.

To rep her tight end boyfriend, Swift rocked a red puffer jacket emblazoned with “Kelce” and his “87” jersey number. She paired that with a white beanie hat, black top, black pants, black belt and black boots.

The Chiefs-Dolphins matchup isn’t the first time the singer-songwriter has made headlines for her game-day style, which often includes vintage Chiefs merch and sweet, Kelce-coded accessories.

From a crocheted beanie embroidered with the tight end's number, 87, to a bracelet sporting the player's nickname, Trav, Swift could give a masterclass on how to rep your partner.

The “Cruel Summer” singer's subtle — and stylish — nods to Kelce can be traced back to October, when her fourth football game ensemble included a vintage Chiefs crewneck and a gold “87” more-than-friendship bracelet on her wrist, a reference to the Eras Tour tradition that spawned the couple’s relationship.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift wears "87" bracelet at Chiefs-Chargers game on Oct. 22, 2023.

In July, the athlete shared that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with different digits — his phone number — on it at one of her concerts, but he didn't get the chance to meet her.

Months later, in her Time Person of the Year cover story, the “Love Story” singer revealed that the gesture did, in fact, launch their relationship.

Perhaps her most stylish nod to her tight end beau came during the Chiefs’ New Year’s Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the Dec. 31 game, Swift wore a custom bomber that appeared to be a replica of one of Kelce’s Chiefs jackets.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images; David Eulitt/Getty Images Taylor Swift in her Jeff Hamilton bomber; Travis Kelce.

The coat was a Jeff Hamilton creation, the celebrity jacket designer later revealed on social media in a post that received some attention from Kelce.

The NFL star gave his stamp of approval in the comments, hyping up the post with a few fire emojis and some double high-fives, as well as a like.



