Taylor Swift Bundled Up in a Jacket With Travis Kelce’s Jersey Number for His Miami Dolphins Game

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

On Saturday night, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium, and Taylor Swift was in the stands to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Temperatures are very chilly in the area this week, and the Eras Tour star was wearing a jacket with Kelce’s jersey number to stay warm with a white beanie. She was filmed arriving to the game in footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter:

Taylor Swift in the house. pic.twitter.com/CKIJsua9K3 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 14, 2024

She was later photographed in the stands with Donna Kelce, her boyfriend’s mother:

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Swift has been at a lot of Kelce’s games this season when not on tour herself, attending five of the previous six. She especially showed up for the holidays games, heading to Arrowhead on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It seems as though the “Bad Blood” singer is trying to get in some good time with her NFL star boyfriend before her concert tour resumes on February 7 in Tokyo. She’s one of his biggest fans, and her fans are tuning in to watch her enjoy the VIP box.

In November, Kelce talked about the attention Swift attracts in an interview with WSJ magazine, saying, “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

When Swift was named “Person of the Year” in December, she told Time magazine about how they met up over the summer before she publicly attended a game of his in September.

Story continues

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

She also shared some of her thoughts on fame and having a relationship in the public eye.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

She continued, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads...Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”



You Might Also Like