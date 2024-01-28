Taylor Swift Brought Back Her 'Reputation' Curls at Travis Kelce's Latest Game

Her game-day hairstyle is a touchdown in our book.

Getty

Taylor Swift is switching up her game-day hairstyle.



On Sunday, the pop star arrived at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they face off against the Ravens during the NFL's AFC Championship game — and rather than style her signature blonde locks with a natural wave and tucked under a beanie like she has been the past few matchups, Taylor seemingly revived the curly hair and bangs she used to rock onstage during her Reputation Tour.



Getty

Further driving home the Reputation theme, Swift sported a black blazer with gold buttons over a red crewneck sweater that matched her signature lip color, as well as black trousers and a gold pendant necklace.

Getty

At the game, Swift was joined by fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and another one of her squad members, Keleigh Sperry, who is actor Miles Teller's wife. Travis's older brother, Jason, sister-in-law, Kylie, and mom, Donna, are also expected to attend today's game.

Related: Taylor Swift Sartorially Hinted at Being in Her 'Reputation' Era During Girls' Night

Swift's Reputation-inspired glam came just a day after her boyfriend also nodded to the 2017 album with his all-black outfit. Touching down in Baltimore, Travis stepped off the plane wearing a black double-breasted blazer with a black T-shirt, trousers, sneakers, and a beanie. But perhaps the biggest giveaway of all was the silver chain necklace he wore around his neck, which was reminiscent of the one Swift debuted on her original album cover.

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.