Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Shut Down Rift Rumors, Prove Their Friendship Remains Strong at Latest Game

The pop superstar and Mahomes were photographed spending time together at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday

AP Photo/Charles Krupa Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Dec. 17

It felt like the perfect night for Taylor Swift to spend time with her new pal Brittany Mahomes at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

While the pop superstar, 34, and Mahomes, 28, stepped out to support their beaus on the Chiefs as they took on the New England Patriots on Sunday, they also appeared to enjoy a fun night together amid unsubstantiated reports of a rift.

A handful of the Grammy winner’s friends were photographed watching the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in a box suite with her.

While singer/actress Alana Haim, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone and one of her backup singers Melanie Nyema stood in the row ahead of her, Swift was positioned between her father Scott Swift and Mahomes as they cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Brittany’s husband Patrick Mahomes.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Dec. 17

The friends appeared as though they were having a blast at what marked their fifth time watching the Chiefs play together from the same suite.

The singer-songwriter and Brittany, who have a game day handshake, took their sideline celebrations to new heights.

At one point, the “Karma” singer celebrated a touchdown — which contributed to the Chiefs’ eventual win, with a score of 27-17 — by picking the mother of two up off the ground. Photographers captured the joyous moment, as the hitmaker excitedly wrapped her arms around a triumphant Brittany.

During the game, Brittany also shared a funny photo to her Instagram Stories as a nod to her new close friend.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story post

Sharing a snap of a cookie decorated with "Dads, Brads and Chads,” Brittany referenced a comment the “Cruel Summer” singer made during her Time Person of the Year cover story, in which she shrugged off the amount of coverage her attendance at Kelce’s games receives.

The pop star explained to the outlet that she goes to games to “support Travis,” has “no awareness” of how often she’s shown on TV and doesn’t care about “pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The two even coincidentally wore game day looks with similar, sweet nods to their men out on the field. While the “Karma” singer repped the Kansas City team by wearing her gray Chiefs sweatshirt, she also wore a red-and-white knit beanie with Kelce's number on it.

Brittany, meanwhile, also rocked a custom piece with a nod to her quarterback husband. Over a black mini skirt and sweater, the fitness entrepreneur was dressed in an ivory coat with personalized "Mahomes" in black block letters across the back.

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Dec. 17

Sunday wasn’t the first time the besties have pulled a twinning moment. It appeared as though the two wore coordinated ensembles at the Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 3.

As they were spotted cheering together in the box, they were both seen in red and black looks — Brittany in an oversized NFL letterman jacket and Swift in an oversized red Stella McCartney teddy coat. (As fans have pointed out on social media, Brittany even has a nearly identical, long red coat!)

On Sept. 30, Brittany was seen first publicly spending time with Swift and a handful of her friends in New York City ahead of the Chiefs games against the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

By mid-October, they appeared to cement their friendship by debuting a special handshake as they watched the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since then, the two have continued to hit it off in and outside of the football stadium. Aside from a handful of NYC outings in early November, the fast friends and their NFL star partners also recently got in the holiday spirit together at a festive Christmas party in Kansas City, Missouri.

