Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Showed Up at the Conference Championships Together

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL conference championships (happening...literally today), which will determine who goes to the Super Bowl. So obviously Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce.

Tay arrived at the game decked out in Chiefs red + a black jacket, and was spotted with Brittany Mahomes. An Us Weekly source recently said that these two "have grown even closer over the past several months. They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men. Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

The source added that “Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what.”

TBD on if Travis' family are showing up at the game today, but last week his brother Jason Kelce fully stripped off his shirt in freezing temperatures, so honestly, yes, we have high expectations for tonight.

Last week was actually the first time Taylor met Jason, which he confirmed during his podcast New Heights while talking about his wife Kylie's reaction to that aforementioned shirtless moment.

kylie in the back like “yea that’s my husband” pic.twitter.com/BSo6BbCARG — abby⸆⸉ 🍒 (@tkbejeweled) January 22, 2024

"I don't think she was happy about it to be honest with you. Like, welp, there's Jason," he said. "I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into that suite I said 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.' I'm just letting you know what's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this. She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor. So she's like, 'Do not...be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low."

Iconic behavior.

