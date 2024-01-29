Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Embrace in Sweet Photo from Chiefs' AFC Championship Victory

Swift's close pal Keleigh Sperry posted the image on her Instagram Story

Keleigh Teller/Instagram Taylor Swift (left) and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift's too-cute friendship with fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes continued as the team secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday.

Swift attended this weekend's AFC Championship game in Baltimore, Maryland, to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were ultimately victorious, and Swift joined the tight end on the field to celebrate.

Alongside Swift for the action was close pal Keleigh Sperry, who shared a few snaps from the game on her Instagram Story — including a shot of Swift, 34, and Brittany, 28, gleefully hugging in what appeared to be a suite at M&T Stadium.

Related: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl Berth with His Parents Donna and Ed

Kara Durrette/Getty Taylor Swift (left) and Brittany Mahomes

Brittany, who is married to the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has developed a fast friendship with Swift since she began dating Kelce last year.

The duo, who have a game-day handshake, recently wore matching coats to a game and the synced up with Cara Delevingne for dinner at Nobu in New York City.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rob Carr/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kelce, 34, and Swift shared a sweet kiss on the field after Sunday's victory — a moment caught on camera. His mother and father, Donna and Ed Kelce, were standing alongside as the couple had the sweet moment.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs will play the winners of the NFC Championship game.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.