Taylor Swift Breaks Silence And Condemns Anti-LGBTQ Bills During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month by condemning anti-LGBTQ+ legislation during the Eras Tour concert in Chicago.

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” she said on Friday during her concert. “Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities.”

She continued: “And that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.’”

Swift’s speech was met with mixed reactions from fans. Several fans applauded her on Twitter for speaking out on LGBTQ+ rights and against politicians who are pushing anti-transgender legislation.

“Taylor Swift doesn’t talk about pride, she doesn’t support LGBTQ, she’s not doing enough”

besides FILLING AN WHOLE STADIUM with pride colors EVERY WEEKEND FOR THREE NIGHTS and singing a song AGAINST PEOPLE WHO DONT SUPPORT LGBTQ, she does speak about the problems so shut up https://t.co/hvautYzXQa — carolina tv in my inactive era (@carolishaunted) June 3, 2023

glad she spoke up and i’m hoping it’s genuine and not just because of the backlash, either way it’s good she’s not being silent https://t.co/J1IMhjB08z — lauren (@lanaslore) June 3, 2023

Never forget that Taylor Swift has previously called out politicians and advocated for specific pieces of legislation, which is something most of your flag-waving faves haven’t done https://t.co/0Un2DMn6Ea — Chris Swiftie™ (@HuffleBoy) June 3, 2023

the quotes to this prove why ‘celebrity activism’ achieves nothing, y’all just use these issues to hate on artists you don’t like.



cos a few weeks ago it was ‘why isn’t she speaking up at a concert’ and then when she does exactly that, the same people call it performative. https://t.co/bWKaTC4Amt — james 💜 | fan account (@fearIessummers) June 3, 2023

I wish ppl in the comments were like “see she said something stop complaining” like celebrities don’t have to speak on every issue but it’s important when they do especially taylor who has a huge impact I’m glad she said something and continues to speak out — 💋⸆⸉ 8/24 eras tour (@tays_favswiftie) June 3, 2023

Swift alluded to wanting to be more vocal on political issues after the release of her 2020 documentary “Miss Americana”. But until this week, the singer had not spoken publicly about the recent legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people in the country, including during her concert in her home state of Tennessee, which passed a drag ban earlier this year.

“We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials — Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?” Swift said during her speech on Friday.

Some fans were critical of her words and labeled them as performative.

she finally said something when she’s in arguably the most progressive major city in the country. but silent while she’s in texas and georgia and florida where it actually matters 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ETc47QMcFa — virgo’s growth (@nopain0_nogain) June 3, 2023

the way she said its important to support lgbt outside of pride month but didn't make any statement during her tour until pride month. LOL I have my eye on you ms... https://t.co/KkCJWf1FEc — LANE (@WHENHOLDINGON) June 3, 2023

They also referenced the recent and ongoing controversy surrounding her rumored relationship with 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who has previously made harmful remarks about marginalized groups.

You can't talk like this while dating someone as bigoted as she is I'm sorry, like the message is good but sooo hypocritical https://t.co/9HnUY8NJcC — Nadav (@NadavIsHere) June 3, 2023

feels pretty performative considering everything thats been going on with her boyfriend and all https://t.co/WfK88kysUL — emel (@volsixrry) June 3, 2023

Other fans pointed to the irony of Swift benefiting from queer communities through the music video for her song “You Need To Calm Down,” yet failing to condemn the recent attacks on the community until Friday.

I still didn’t forget about how she never said anything politically in support of gay rights until 2019 when she released yntcd https://t.co/NYCvqdhwjz — ً (@wildonegrande) June 3, 2023

“Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ where there are lyrics like, ‘Can you just not step on his gown?’ or, ‘Shade never made anybody less gay,’ and you guys are screaming those lyrics,” Swift said this week during the Eras Tour.

She continued: “Such solidarity. Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety. And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Some fans have speculated that safety concerns might have been the reason Swift didn’t bring up anti-transgender legislation during earlier Eras tour concerts. But others believe she has the privilege to speak out as a white woman, pointing out that celebrities with marginalized identities, such as Lizzo, had already taken the risk of speaking out on these issues during their concerts.

