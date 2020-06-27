Taylor Swift Blasts US Census For Excluding Transgender, Nonbinary People

Click here to read the full article.

Taylor Swift, who once was condemned for her political silence, is making up for lost time. The singer/songwriter spoke out Friday on Pride Live’s Stonewall Day livestream event, condemning the US Census for offering only two choices for gender.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The event is an annual commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which many cite as sparking the modern gay rights movement. Other speakers during the Pride Live’s Stonewall Day virtual event included former President Barack Obama, pop stars Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Kesha, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, actress Cynthia Erivo and actor George Takei, among others.

More from Deadline

Swift appeared via recording and praised the US Supreme Court for ruling last week that LGBTQ people are protected from workplace discrimination.

“We had a really good step forward recently with the Supreme Court ruling based on discrimination, based on sex. But we still have so far to go in terms of equality and protections for LGBTQ people and people in the trans community,’ Swift said in her segment.

She also advocated for the Equality Act, a bill that has not passed congress. “It needs to happen.”

However, the 2020 US Census was given a thumbs-down.

“I got my Census the other day and there were two choices for gender. There was male and female and that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people. When you don’t collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them. When you don’t collect data on a community, that’s a really, really brutal way of dismissing them.”

Story continues

Swift concluded with a call on her fans to vote.

“Obviously, we all need to exercise our right to vote this year. We need to check out our absentee ballot policy in our states and we need to make sure that we elect people who care about all communities.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.