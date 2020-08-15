Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s “Calculated Dismantling Of USPS” Amid President’s Efforts To Decommission Services

Taylor Swift has once again spoken out against President Donald Trump on .

The Folklore singer joined a number of Hollywood stars and pop-culture figures who have called out the president on his decisions to roll back funding for the United States Postal Service.

“He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” Swift tweeted on Saturday.

The USPS, which is a public service, has undergone difficult times as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decrease in the amount of mail and packages in transit. As universal vote-by-mail measures have entered the conversation, once again prompted by the coronavirus’ spread across the nation, President Trump has dubbed the proposed voting process fraudulent. As a result, many U.S. voters, Swift included, have mobilized to support the USPS.

In her tweets, Swift continued to speak against Trump but also encouraged her fans and followers to request they 2020 election ballots earlier to bypass any delays that may come as a result of Trump’s latest actions.

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early,” she said.

Swift’s Saturday tweets are far form the first time the singer has called out Trump. In May the Miss Americana star, who was infamously quiet about her stances on politics and social justice until late 2018, tweeted the president directly saying that voters will give him the boot in the November election as Black Lives Matter protests broke out nationwide in response to George Floyd’s killing in May.

