Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Get Together for a Girls' Night Out in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!

The singer and the actress were spotted together after having dinner on Saturday night

getty (2)

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are stepping out in New York City!

The singer, 33, and the actress, 36, made a stylish pair as they were photographed leaving Zero Bond restaurant in the Big Apple on Saturday night.

For the evening out, Swift wore a black buttoned cardigan and pleated mini skirt, which she teamed with a pair of dark red heeled boots and tan shoulder bag. The Grammy-winning artist accessorized her look with a stack of pendant necklaces.

Lively, meanwhile. wore an open denim shirt with a brightly-colored patchwork lining, as well as a printed T-shirt tucked into a colorful tweed mini skirt.

The A Simple Favor star sported tartan pumps and held onto a denim Chanel quilted handbag that matched her shirt.

BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Swift and Lively’s night out together comes after the pair were pictured hanging out last week, during New York Fashion Week.

The ladies were joined by Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, as they dined out at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.



Swift looked demure in a black cardigan and pleated mini skirt

Lively had attended Michael Kors show front row in a sequin gold jumpsuit and disco curls earlier in the day — before swapping her look for pastels at the restaurant.

Swift, meanwhile, looked chic in a blue mini-dress.

Lively stood out in a colorful ensemble for the get-together

Swift and Lively first connected in 2015 after the actress shared a photo from a L'Oréal campaign that cheekily referenced Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video in the caption.

"Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood," Lively wrote at the time. "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won't tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!"

While fans initially took the caption as shade, Lively quickly cleared things up, revealing that she was a total Swiftie.



The ladies made a stylish pair for the outing

"Umm whoever thought I was throwin' shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll,'" she wrote. "Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."

Since then, the two have grown super close, sharing photos of their bond on social media, supporting each other at big events, and attending each other's parties.



Read the original article on People.