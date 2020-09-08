Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, More Seek to Register 50K Voters Before Election in Just Vote Campaign

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled and Taylor Swift

These music superstars are rallying together to encourage voter registration ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

On Tuesday, international advocacy organization Global Citizen and voter registration organization HeadCount announced the non-partisan Just Vote campaign, for which the goal is to "engage 1 million young voters and get 50,000 young people registered ahead of the 2020 elections."

In order to incentivize exercising one's right to vote, celebs will reward and engage young Americans by "offering exclusive experiences, performances and memorabilia donated by artists and entertainers that can only be unlocked through checking your voting registration status."

Some of the artists revealed so far to be participating in the campaign include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Finneas, DJ Khaled, Billy Porter, Julianne Hough, Usher, Quavo, Loren Gray, Nicky Jam and more.

After checking voting registration status, young voters will get the chance to receive access to exclusives like a virtual dance tutorial by Usher or a happy-hour meet-and-greet with Migos rapper Quavo, to name a few.

" 'MAJOR KEY ALERT!' Checking your voting status and registering to vote is easy and important," said DJ Khaled, 44, in a press release. "I’m partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount, to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I'm looking forward to hosting a virtual meet-and-greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status."

“We are proud to launch the Just Vote campaign with HeadCount to encourage more young people to check their voter registration status and register to vote,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a press release. “For years, we have activated Global Citizens to be part of the solution to critical issues, and voting is a vital way to make a difference. We are excited about Just Vote’s potential to activate young voter turnout in November and beyond.”

Andy Bernstein, executive director of HeadCount, added: “With only a few months until the election, this is a pivotal moment to be launching Just Vote. The challenges of COVID-19 demand that we innovate the ways in which we engage potential voters. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Global Citizen, these brilliant artists and companies to excite voters, and encourage participation in our democracy.”