Taylor Swift Attended Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' Premiere in 'Reputation' Black

Are you ready for it?

Getty

Saying Taylor Swift is busy would the ultimate understatement. Not only is she gearing up for a whole new set of dates for her Eras Tour internationally, but she's also spending as much time as possible with her boyfriend Travis Kelce while soaking up her newly-crowned status as Time's Person of the Year.



Even so, Swift still finds a way to make time for her closest friends. Case in point? On Wednesday, the pop star stepped out to support pal Emma Stone at the premiere of her new film Poor Things in New York City. Allowing Emma to have her moment, Taylor skipped the red carpet but was spotted outside as she quietly snuck into the theater.

Getty

For the occasion, she wore head-to-toe Reputation black, which included a silky black maxi dress that was layered underneath a black faux-fur Charlotte Simone coat. She accessorized with matching open-toe pumps and a gold Naeem Khan clutch embellished with Swarovski-studded star constellations. As for her glam, Taylor wore her long blonde hair down in polished waves and added her signature red lip and black winged eyeliner to her beauty look.

Related: Taylor Swift Gave Up Alcohol and Sang Her Entire Set List While Running on a Treadmill to Prep for the Eras Tour

Taylor's Reputation-coded outfit might not be a coincidence. Just yesterday, she teased the 2017 album might soon be getting the Taylor's Version treatment soon during her interview with Time, telling the outlet that the upcoming vault tracks will be "fire." She added, “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure."

As for the rerecording project as a whole? "I’m collecting horcruxes,” she said. “I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.