Taylor Swift wins artist of the year at iHeartRadio Awards: 'To the fans, it's completely up to you'

Taylor Swift is beginning National Poetry Month as the "Artist of the Year" for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Eras Tour singer didn't walk the yellow carpet or appear at the awards show in Los Angeles. The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and N'Sync's Lance Bass introduced her award at the Dolby Theatre.

"I wanted to say thank you so much to anyone who voted for this award," the singer said in a recorded video. "To the fans, it's completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music do you want to make the soundtrack to your life, and to anyone who has included me in those choices, I'm so so so thankful for that."

Swift was up for nine awards, and she took home three (in bold below). The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs throughout the past year.

Song of the Year: "Cruel Summer"

Pop Song of the Year: "Cruel Summer"

Pop Artist of the Year

Artist of the Year

Best Lyrics: "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Verison)"

Best Fan Army: Swifties

Favorite On Screen: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

TikTok Bop of the Year: "Cruel Summer"

Tour of the Year

Swift has attended the awards show five times starting in 2015 and culminating last year when she received the Innovator Award.

"You have to give yourself permission to fail," she said in her shimmering "Midnights" bodysuit. “I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to and you should, too. Go easy on yourselves, and just make the right choices that feel right for you. And someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative."

This year, Beyoncé will receive the Innovator Award.

Swift's 11th album era, "The Tortured Poets Department," comes out in 18 days.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift wins artist of the year at iHeartRadio Music Awards