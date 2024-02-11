Taylor Swift Arrives At Super Bowl in Las Vegas With Blake Lively And Ice Spice

Some were curious if Taylor Swift would be able to make it to Las Vegas after recently playing four shows in Tokyo as part of her international Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as he and his team play the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIIIpic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadiumwearing a ponytail, bejeweled black pants and a black corset top, alongside friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. This is Swift’s 13th Chiefs game she’s attended this season, which Swifties believe might be a good sign for the Chiefs because Swift’s lucky number is 13.

Some were curious if Swift would be able to make it to Las Vegas after playing four shows in Tokyo as part of her international Eras Tour, but according to flight trackers, she made it from Tokyo to Los Angeles in one day and landed in Los Angeles by Saturday night.

Swift’s attendance at the games has been met with applause and backlash. Dads across the country have said that they’ve been able to watch the Chiefs game with their daughters because of Swift’s attendance, which even influenced a Super Bowl ad for Cetaphil. But others have complained she’s received too much air time, which Swift said during a 2023 interview that she isn’t concerned about any “dads, Brads and Chads.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said.

Overall, Swift’s attendance at Chiefs games has been good for the NFL. There has been more than a 50% increase in NFL viewership among 12 to 17-year-old girls, according to data from Nielsen, and Swift and Kelce’s relationship has spurred an economy of its own, leading Etsy sellers, brands and others to bank off the relationship.

