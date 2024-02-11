Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Jeans Had the Most Surprising Rhinestone Cutouts

It's giving 'Selling Sunset.'

Swifties can breathe a sigh of relief: Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl with plenty of time to spare from her Eras Tour stops in Tokyo, Japan. After multiple outlets confirmed that the superstar signer would have no problem attending today's game thanks to the time difference between Las Vegas and Asia, she was seen alongside Blake Lively and Ice Spice arriving at Allegiant Stadium. Swift wore a black bustier-style top with Area jeans that were embellished with rhinestone-trimmed slits at her thighs, making for a glitzy, glittery garter-style details. She had a red-and-white jacket over her shoulder, just in case anyone was wondering which team she'd be cheering on.

Lively was in an all-red tracksuit with white details and pointy red heels that coordinated with her matching set. Her signature blonde hair was down in big curls and she finished the look with a white bra top. The official NFL X account shared the duo's arrival with a short video.

Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, will be taking the field with his Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. This year's show includes a halftime show performance by Usher and rumored guests include Lil Jon (for their duet, "Yeah") and Alicia Keys, who performed the chart-topping track "My Boo" with the R&B singer.

Swift is also rumored to be sitting in a VIP suite that cost Kelce nearly $2 million, according to Instagram blind-item gossip account DeuxMoi, who posted the detail in a Feed post earlier today.



