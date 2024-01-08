Taylor Swift Arrived at the Golden Globes in Sparkly Green Perfection

Her look includes a subtle nod to her Reputation tour.

While music’s biggest night is still a way's away, Taylor Swift decided to kick off awards season early by dropping by the 2024 Golden Globes in typical sparkly fashion — and it’s safe to say that we are enchanted by her look.

On Sunday night, the songstress arrived at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom wearing a green sparkling gown that sported cutouts on the side. The look had major Reputation vibes, giving sequin snake in the best way possible. Never one to shy away from a moment to shine, the star paired the look with dramatic dangling earrings.

In addition to supporting her longtime BFF Selena Gomez, who’s nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series for her work on Only Murders in the Building, during tonight’s ceremony, Taylor is also up for an award of her own: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The new award, which Swift earned a nomination for due to the success of her Eras Tour concert film, was added to the Golden Globes lineup this year in an effort to “give popular films a place in this award season because those are the films that people have actually gone to see,” according to Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes (per Vanity Fair).

“This is how movie theaters are kept alive — by the fans who go to see films on the big screen — and we felt there was a need to recognize those movies as well,” she added.

Although Swift’s film is up against box office giants, Barbie and Oppenheimer, there’s still a good chance that she could walk away with the honor. Lest you forget, The Eras Tour film also made history by becoming the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend for a concert film when it premiered back in October, driving $100 million in global advanced ticket sales alone.



