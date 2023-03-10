Taylor Swift Will Have Arizona City Temporarily Renamed in Her Honor as She Kicks Off Eras Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Taylor Swift will get a warm welcome in Glendale, Arizona.

The city will be temporarily renamed in honor of Swift kicking off her highly anticipated The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17, according to NBC affiliate KPNX and Fox 10 Phoenix.

The outlets reported that Mayor Jerry P. Weiers will read aloud a proclamation next Monday that reveals the name of the city and temporarily changes it while the 33-year-old Grammy winner is in town performing.

The name change will remain in effect until March 18, per the outlets.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces Dates for 'Eras' Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'

According to the news stations, the city wanted to do "something highly unusual" for Swift kicking off her national tour in Glendale.

Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex is also expected to display messages to welcome the musician, and local restaurants plan to offer menu items inspired by Swift herself.

Swift will play in Glendale for two nights on March 17 and March 18 before heading to Las Vegas on March 24.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco

In November, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be hitting the road again with U.S. dates of her upcoming tour following the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media.

Story continues

Swift added, "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A few days later, she announced eight new dates on tour, bringing the total to 35 shows.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour," Swift wrote on Twitter.

The "Anti-Hero" musician will share the stage with opening acts Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn, as each show will see some combination of two artists.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Announces Dates for 'Eras' Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'

Paramore and Gayle will open for Swift at her Glendale shows.

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic," Swift said on social media.

She added, "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming 🥰."