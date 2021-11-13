Taylor Swift walks red carpet with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, stars of her 'All Too Well' short film

It's a good Friday for Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar dropped her rerecorded "Red" album – dubbed “Red (Taylor’s Version)" – and hit the red carpet in New York City for the premiere of the "All Too Well" short film, which she wrote and directed.

She was joined by the short film's stars, actors Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things") and Dylan O’Brien ("Maze Runner," "Teen Wolf").

"All Too Well" is a standout in Swift's extensive catalog. A fan favorite, it was first released in 2012 and is gold certified by the RIAA. The 10-minute rerecorded version, produced by frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff, lopes through encyclopedic lyrics that both bite and wound in their honesty and pain. “And you call me up again/Just to break me like a promise/So casually cruel in the name of being honest/I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here/Cause I remember it all, all, all/They say all’s well that ends well/But I’m in a new hell every time/You double-cross my mind.”

Watch "All Too Well" the film, which debuted on YouTube Friday, here:

The short film earned rave reviews from Swifties.

"Taylor is beautiful, these actors are beautiful, this song is beautiful, and I am crying," Sonia’s Way commented on YouTube. User Ryrylrd added, "We love you Tay and we're proud of you for this. Also Sadie and Dylan was perfect for real. A masterpiece!!"

Some fans are already calling for another: "The way I’d love to see more short films for other songs being re-recorded," @ZombieXCorn commented on YouTube.

Swift first announced the short film last week.

“November 12. Remember it,” Swift tweeted on Nov. 5, with what appears to be a reference to the lyric “I remember it all too well.”

Fans of Swift celebrated the announcement of the short film on social media.

WHAT DO WE DO FIRST ON NOVEMBER 12??? Taylor on the talk shows??? the short film??? listen to the album?????? HELP — hannah left her🧣 (@sippingaugust) November 5, 2021

i never thought i would see the day when taylor swift would direct a ten minute all too well short film starring sadie sink and dylan o’brien but here we go pic.twitter.com/EwKu0PnWmy — s a r a (@tayrianasnapped) November 5, 2021

written by: taylor swift

directed by: taylor swift

staring: taylor swift

owned by: taylor swift



pic.twitter.com/8ToykRLkgT — under ¹³ (@swiftnasa13) November 5, 2021

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

