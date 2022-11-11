Taylor Swift announces 17 more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018

Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide.

Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 17 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run includes other stadium stops in Las Vegas, Arlington, Texas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles, Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle and East Rutherford, New Jersey, among other cities.

Since announcing her tour earlier this month, Swift added 17 more dates to keep up with the overwhelming demand. She'll now play multiple nights in Glendale, Arizona, Houston, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit and L.A., as well as other cities already announced for the tour.

Opening acts include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and Haim.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time), Nov. 18. A presale for Capital One cardholders runs Nov. 15-17.

Taylor Swift will play stadiums in 2023, starting March 18 in Arizona.

How can you get Taylor Swift tickets?

Swift is participating in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for a presale until 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 9.Tickets will be priced from $49-$449, with VIP packages ranging from $199 to $899.

This will mark Swift’s first live outing since 2018’s “Reputation” stadium tour that bounced her around the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and Japan.

Since that 53-date run, Swift has released three albums in addition to “Midnights”: the synth-pop heavy “Lover” as well as her duo of folk-centric releases heavy on storytelling, “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Taylor Swift will return to the road for the first time since 2018 to support her "Midnights" album.

Any tour plans Swift might have pondered to support “Lover,” which bowed in August 2019, were scuttled by the pandemic, which means she has four albums that she’s never performed live.

The 13-track “Midnights” (plus seven additional songs on the “3 a.m. Edition” of the album) set numerous records for Swift its first week of release.

The album zipped to No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 album chart with the biggest sales week for any album in nearly seven years with 1.57 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. according to Luminate, the data company that services Billboard.

Along with earning the distinction of top-selling album of the year, “Midnights” landed the largest sales week for an album since, well, Swift's "Reputation" in 2017.

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album set numerous chart records its first week of release.

On Monday, Swift scaled more chart history as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 (keeping in mind that record companies used to stagger singles releases).

The singer was gobsmacked by the accomplishment, which she expressed on social media.

“Anti-Hero,” her pop swirl of internal scrutiny, claims the No. 1 spot, with “Lavender Haze,” “Snow on the Beach” (with Lana Del Rey), “Question…?” and “Bejeweled” among the others lining the Top 10.

