Taylor Swift announces London dates and sparks fresh Glastonbury rumours

Taylor Swift has finally confirmed UK dates for her Eras tour including four gigs at Wembley Stadium.

The star unveiled dates for gigs as far afield as Mexico, Japan and Spain in the announcement which was posted online.

She will play Wembley on June 21 and 22 next year and again on August 16 and 17 with gigs in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff and throughout Europe inbetween.

She wrote: “Excuse me Hi I have something to say.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

The gap in the dates will fuel speculation that she is being lined up to headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

She was originally confirmed to headline the Festival back in 2020 – before it was forced to cancel for two consecutive years due to the Covid pandemic.

The Eras Tour kicked off in March this year and Forbes Magazine estimated it would pull in 1.9 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) in ticket sales and merchandise.

Swift will be supported at the gigs by Sabrina Carpenter.

Her first world tour in five years, the Eras shows tend to stretch to the three hour mark and include a trawl through her lengthy back catalogue.

Fans have acclaimed the on-stage trickery used in the shows which allow the star to perform stunts such as appearing to dive into a swimming pool before emerging in an entirely new outfit.

Swift recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

The Nashville, Tennessee, show in the tour saw a surprise appearance by 1975 frontman Matty Healy which sparked rumours they were together.

Earlier this month it was reported they are “no longer romantically involved”.

The two were pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship, but sources close to the star said any romantic relationship between the two was short-lived.

A source told US outlet People the relationship was “always casual”.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved,” the source told People.