Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film heading to theaters in October

Taylor Swift is headed to a movie theater near you.

For those who didn't manage to snag tickets to the singer's massive Eras Tour (or for those who want to experience it again), Swift revealed today that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is heading to AMC and other theaters starting Oct. 13 (because of course it is). Every AMC location in the U.S. will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Pricing for the tickets will look familiar to her fans: All adult tickets will be priced at $19.89 plus tax, and children and senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens. (The concert film will also be available in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other premium large formats for their standard up-charge fee, which varies by format and theater.)

Stateside Swifties aren't the only ones who will get a chance to see the movie, however. In addition to exhibiting the concert film at its own theaters, AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, meaning it is securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theater operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to screen it.

According to a release, AMC already has secured deals with major theatrical exhibitors such as Cinemark in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, and Cinepolis in Mexico to show Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The release states "AMC expects that numerous other movie theater operators will show this concert film experience in their theaters beginning October 13," so fans should be on the lookout for more showtimes in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. Check out the trailer for the concert film above.

Related content: