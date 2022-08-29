Taylor Swift Announces New Album at VMAs

Taylor Swift not only took home Video of the Year for “All Too Well” at the VMAs on Sunday night, she announced her new album will be out in October.

“I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you,” Swift said, thanking her fans in her acceptance speech. “You emboldened me to do that. And I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this [award], I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Swift also took home the award for Best Longform video and Best Direction for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” She earlier thanked “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien for appearing in the 10-minute clip.

“Before this, I had and written and directed my own music videos, but I had never made a short film before,” she said in her first thank you speech of the night.

