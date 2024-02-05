Taylor Swift Announces New Album The Tortured Poets Department at Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift announces a new upcoming album at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Credit - Robert Gauthier—Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Right when Taylor Swift’s fans were theorizing that the pop star would announce the re-recording of Reputation, she threw a curveball and announced a brand new album called The Tortured Poets Department, which she said will be released on April 19.

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Midnights singer won for Best Pop Vocal Album and said it was her 13th Grammy win—her lucky number.

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage.

The announcement was met with immediate screams from the crowd.

As promised, Swift posted the album cover on X and Instagram, where it got more than 4 million likes in 20 minutes.

Fans had a feeling something was coming from Swift today, as the pop star changed her profile picture on Instagram to a black-and-white photo, a common tactic when she’s announcing something.

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Swift is also known for announcing new projects after winning awards. When she won the award for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022, Swift announced her Midnights album. Not much else has been said about what to expect from the album, but her fans will surely be keeping an eye for hints from the singer on any new developments.

Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com.