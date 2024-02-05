Taylor Swift announces new album The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys

Swift's prize for Midnights was her 13th Grammy award

Taylor Swift has announced the arrival of her 11th studio album live on stage at the Grammy Awards.

The singer was collecting the prize for best pop vocal album, for Midnights, when she dropped the news.

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I've been keeping from you for the last two years," she said.

"Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department."

The star then went backstage and posted the cover art to her social media accounts.

"All's fair in love and poetry," she wrote in the caption, signing herself the "Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department".

The record follows the hugely successful Midnights, which sold 1.6 million copies in its first week in the US two years ago.

Midnights is also up for album of the year at the Grammys. If Swift wins, she will be the first artist in history to claim the prize on four occasions.

She is currently tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra with three wins.

The arrival of a new album sent shockwaves through her fan community and means there will be new material to add to the star's blockbuster Eras tour, which hits Europe this summer.

The concerts, which see Swift revisit each of her previous 10 albums, already run for over three hours.