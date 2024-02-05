Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department': All We Know

Taylor Swift announced a new album during her first Grammys speech of the evening...and it wasn’t Reputation (Taylor’s Version) despite rampant fan speculation. Swift instead shared she has an entirely new release coming:

“Hey, this is my 13th grammy,” she started. “My lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I wanna say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

Taylor Swift announces her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/uKCXm5RQbj — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Swift did indeed post the cover (featuring her in bed, lounging in black lingerie) and another little hint about the work: “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍”

She also teased the album’s mood in the second slide: “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry. Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift hasn’t shared the track list yet or the first single and its release date. This post will be updated as more details come out.

