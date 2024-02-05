Taylor Swift Announced a New Album at the Grammy Awards—and It's Not 'Reputation TV'

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Taylor Swift got us good at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Here we were thinking that she was about to drop reputation (Taylor's Version), and really she was plotting…a new album?

While accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, Swift told fans that she was finally ready to share a secret that she had been keeping for two years: a forthcoming album called The Tortured Poets Department. Immediately following her acceptance speech, the 13-time Grammy winner ran back stage to post the album cover for the new TTPD, which will drop on April 19.

“All's fair in love and poetry,” Swift captioned the sultry cover art, which sees the singer strewn across white pillows in a bed. The photo, taken by Beth Garrabrant, is definitely the 34-year-old's sexiest album cover yet—and the lyrics she shared on the following slide hint at a moody love letter to ex lovers.

“And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms/ My muses acquired like bruises/ My talismans and charms…”

Are you confused? Same. And it turns out, that was by design.

Swifties will recall that earlier today, the pop star's website issued an “error” message as well as the phrase “hneriergrd," an anagram for “red herring.” So all those reputation-coded looks, including this evening's “Look What You Made Me Do”-esque black-and-white gown? They were a red herring. She was throwing us off the scent, guys.

Swift has been not-so-subtly dropping hints about the re-release of her 2017 album, reputation, for months now, mostly in the form of sartorial nods to her style from the rep era. There were the thigh-high leather boots printed with snakes, her glittery green Golden Globes gown, as well as some edgier materials for street style, like the black leather miniskirt she wore for date night with Travis Kelce back in the fall.

Speaking of Swift's new boyfriend, fans suspected that even Kelce was getting in on the reputation (Taylor's Version) teasers when he arrived to the AFC Championship game on January 28 in a black double-breasted suit, matching black accessories, and a bold silver chain necklace. “Trav officially in his rep era," wrote one Swiftie on TikTok over a clip of the Chiefs' tight end's all-black look.

Just this morning, Taylor Swift dropped her biggest rep hint to date on Instagram, changing her avatar—a photo from her Grammy-nominated album Midnights—to a black-and-white version. Kind of like the reputation album cover.

It was all a ruse, guys. But we can forgive her. She's giving us new music, after all. Let's all just say thank you and settle down.

