Taylor Swift’s Album Release Date Makes So Much Sense Based on What Happened That Day

Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19, and that date does not appear to have been randomly chosen out of a hat. Fans were quick to notice several things about this date—first and foremost, it was the day Taylor went to dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds last year (right after her breakup) and Ryan (along with Taylor’s brother Austin) proceeded to unfollow her ex Joe Alwyn:

so austin and ryan both unfollowed joe today, interesting… pic.twitter.com/Mm2rW179qR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, April 19 is also considered the date the American Revolution began, which is slightly!!! considering fans think Taylor (aka Miss Americana)’s album is about breaking up with Joe (who she lived with for a time in England) and has a track literally called “So Long, London.”

Oh, and on top of THAT, fans clocked that April 19 is also Poetry and the Creative Mind Day.

Just...!!!!

Soooo, yeah, chances of this being a randomly selected release date? Slim to none. Anyway, if you’re in the mood to analyze more things, here’s the TTPD track list:

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

