Taylor Swift adds more dates to 'Eras' tour, including a third show in the L.A. area

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift has added eight more shows to her upcoming "Eras" tour, including a third SoFi Stadium concert to close out the tour in Los Angeles.

In addition to her Aug. 4 and 5 shows at SoFi, the "Anti-Hero" singer has added an Aug. 3 date to her schedule. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will still launch the U.S. stadium tour on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. — where she kicked off her 2018 "Reputation" tour — and work her way around the country before wrapping the U.S. leg locally.

Appearing Tuesday on "Good Morning America," where she first announced the tour to support her 10th and record-breaking "Midnights" album, Swift said her sixth concert tour will be "a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

At the time, she announced 27 dates with plans to share international dates at a later time.

On Friday, the 32-year-old superstar tweeted: "UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour"

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

The tour will be doing two-night stops in Tampa, Fla.; Nashville; Foxborough, Mass.; East Rutherford, N.J.; Seattle and Santa Clara, Calif., as well as third shows in Philadelphia, and at SoFi in Inglewood.

L.A.-based sister act Haim will appear at all three of Swift's SoFi shows. The Aug. 3 concert will also feature "I Miss You, I'm Sorry" artist Gracie Abrams, with "Baby Girl" singer Owenn playing Aug. 4 and "ABCDEFU" singer Gayle featured Aug. 5.

But Swift fans hoping to score presale tickets to the "Eras" shows earlier this week were mired in problems with Ticketmaster's website, including site errors, constant browser refreshing and hours-long waits that led to dead ends.

Story continues

Many seemed to take issue with Ticketmaster's Verified Fans buying process, which required people to register for a chance to buy tickets in advance. The ticket seller's program runs through Nov. 9 and is supposed to give those who eventually receive a code exclusive access to purchase tickets Nov. 15. But Verified Fans doesn’t guarantee a ticket to Swift’s shows, instead promising to “help ensure only fans are invited to buy tickets,” Ticketmaster said in its registration confirmation.

On the registration page, Ticketmaster noted that it expects "the demand for tickets to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to be overwhelming.”

All other public ticket sales begin Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.