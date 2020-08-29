Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians

Famous musicians lead notoriously glamorous lives abounding in world tours, glitzy parties and palatial estates. But underneath all the pomp and extravagance, how much are these celeb performers actually worth? In some cases, they’re worth much less than you might have thought — and in other cases, so much more.

While you probably expect some of the musicians on this list to be wealthy, you might be surprised to find out that they’re all worth at least multiple hundreds of millions. Some have even crossed over into the elite ranks of billionaires.

Ozzy Osbourne

Net worth: $220 million

Known as the Godfather of Heavy Metal, Ozzy Osbourne was a co-founder of Black Sabbath in 1970. With his wife, Sharon, he co-founded Ozzfest, a metal festival tour. He has sold more than 100 million albums and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath, and in the UK Music Hall of Fame as a group and solo artist.

Justin Bieber





Net worth: $285 million

At just 26 years old, Justin Bieber already has sold 150 million records globally. His debut album, “My World,” has been certified five times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Bieber is estimated to earn $80 million each year from concerts, music sales, endorsements, merchandise and other ventures.

Mariah Carey





Net worth: $320 million

Business Insider ranks Mariah Carey as No. 14 on the list of the bestselling musical artists in history. Her debut album was No. 1 on the charts and was followed by several more successful albums. With her 2008 album “E=MC2,” Carey became the artist with the second-most No. 1 singles in pop music history, after The Beatles — and more than any other solo artist ever.

Lady Gaga





Net worth: $320 million

Lady Gaga released her debut album, “The Fame,” in 2008 and it quickly rose to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. Since then, she has also been a record producer, a fashion designer and an actress. She won an Oscar for best original song for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” in which she also had a starring role.

Jennifer Lopez





Net worth: $400 million

“Jenny from the block,” as Jennifer Lopez has been dubbed, has done alright for herself. Her $400 million net worth comes from her singing career as well as her work as an actress, record and television producer, songwriter and entrepreneur. She was a judge on television’s “American Idol” for several years, where she reportedly earned $12 million a year.

Barbra Streisand





Net worth: $400 million

Singer, songwriter, film director and producer, actor, screenwriter, author — there’s not much that Barbra Streisand hasn’t done, and there are almost no showbiz awards she hasn’t won. She is the only person ever to receive all of the following types of awards: Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, Cable Ace, National Endowment for the Arts and Peabody awards, as well as the American Film Institutes Lifetime Achievement honor and the Film Society of Lincoln Center Chaplin Award.

Taylor Swift





Net worth: $400 million

Taylor Swift has received nearly every award the music industry has to offer. She has made headlines for her blockbuster stadium tours and her endorsement deals, but she also brings in big bucks from smart negotiations with her record label and streaming services. In 2018, she left her first label, Big Machine, to sign with Republic Records in a deal that included ownership of all her master recordings under the label. Most recently, she released the instant classic album “Folklore” after writing and recording it all during lockdown. She also has vast real estate holdings in Rhode Island, New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee.

Victoria Beckham





Net worth: $450 million (combined with David Beckham)

While she started her career as a Spice Girl, it’s safe to say that most of Victoria Beckham’s fortune did not come from touring and recording as Posh Spice. She is a fashion designer, model and businessperson. British Glamour magazine named her woman of the year and entrepreneur of the year, and she has graced the cover of Vogue more than once. Oh, and her husband is retired soccer star David Beckham.

Celine Dion

Net worth: $450 million, according to Forbes

Celine Dion has become one of the most successful artists in pop history. She recently ended a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace that paid her a reported $500,000 per performance, with 70 shows per year. Her Vegas days may be over, but the Canadian diva hasn’t quit performing, and her Courage World Tour is set to resume in 2021.

