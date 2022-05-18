Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ announced that “Tulsa King,” Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere on Nov. 13 with two episodes.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund.

More from Variety

Sheridan serves as creator and executive producer alongside Stallone, showrunner Terence Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. The series is currently in production in Oklahoma City, Okla. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.