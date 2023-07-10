Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Trailer Unites Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana (Video)

Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated original series “Special Ops: Lioness,” which will premiere with two episodes on July 23 exclusively on the service.

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s latest show, an espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira (“Locke & Key”), Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and executive producer Nicole Kidman.

“You have no family, no friends,” Saldaña tells De Oliveira at the beginning of the trailer between cuts of De Oliveira’s character Cruz’s life. “You were abused until you gave yourself to me. Now you have a purpose, and it is noble.”

“Special Ops: Lioness” was inspired by a real-life U.S. Military program. Saldaña’s Joe — who spearheads the CIA’s war on terror, answers to Kidman’s Kaitlyn Meade, who oversees The Lioness Program. The Lioness Program recruits Cruz, an aggressive Marine Raider, to operate undercover with Joe among power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s anticipation of the next 9/11.

“If she’s able to make contact with the target,” Morgan Freeman’s character says. “What are her directives then?”

Joe says the operative is to neutralize the target. She also warns Cruz that if she gets caught, she has to save herself. The end of the clip shows just how high the risks are.

The show will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

The espionage thriller show is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes “1923,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and “Tulsa King” as well as the upcoming series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and “Land Man.”

