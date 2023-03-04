Taylor scores 28, leads No. 24 Texas A&M over No. 2 Alabama

  • Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) has the ball knocked away from him by Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) while driving the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) has the ball knocked away from him by Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) while driving the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  • Alabama forward Brandon Miller, right, drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Alabama forward Brandon Miller, right, drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  • Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) is covered up by Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) and other Aggie defenders while trying to drive the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) is covered up by Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) and other Aggie defenders while trying to drive the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after getting called for a foul against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after getting called for a foul against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  • Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) dunks the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) dunks the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  • Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) scores a basket past Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) scores a basket past Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) fights for rebound with Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) fights for rebound with Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·3 min read

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor scored 28 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat No. 2 Alabama 67-61 Saturday, making its late free throws after Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller fouled out.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 Southeastern Conference). Alabama played the last two minutes minus Miller, who fouled out after scoring a team-leading 19 points.

The Aggies (23-8, 15-3) led by two with two minutes left when Miller fouled out chasing down a loose ball. Dexter Dennis made both free throws to make it 61-57.

A basket by Jahvon Quinerly cut the lead to two again with a minute to go, but Taylor made two free throws to make it 63-59 with 30 seconds remaining.

Rylan Griffen missed a 3 for Alabama and the Aggies added two more free throws to pad the lead. Quinerly missed a 3-pointer and A&M made two more free throws with 6 seconds left to seal the victory.

It was another big win for the Aggies, who downed then-No. 11 Tennessee on Feb. 21. They should get a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, which will be their first trip since coach Buzz Williams took over.

SEC champion Alabama lost for the first time since courtroom revelations tied freshmen Miller and Jaden Bradley to the scene of a fatal shooting. Neither has been charged or accused of a crime, but then-teammate Darius Miles and another man are facing capital murder charges.

Police said Miles texted Miller asking him to bring the gun. Miller has started every game and the university said he is a cooperating witness, not a suspect.

The rowdy sellout A&M crowd took every opportunity to heckle Miller. They booed him each time he touched the ball and chanted “lock him up” and “guilty” when he shot free throws.

Alabama took its first lead of the game after a 5-0 run, capped by a 3 from Quinerly, made it 54-51 with 4½ minutes remaining.

Taylor tied it with a 3-pointer soon after that and the Aggies took a 56-54 lead when Tyrece Radford made two free throws after Alabama lost the ball on a charge by Miller.

Miller then picked up his fourth foul when he fouled Taylor on a 3-point attempt. Taylor made all three free throws to push it to 59-54 with less than three minutes to go.

An 8-2 run by Alabama cut the lead to 6 early in the second half. But the Aggies made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to power a 6-2 run that made it 42-32 with 12 ½ minutes to go.

The Crimson Tide then scored the next eight points, with 3s from Quinerly and Noah Clowney, to get within 42-40 with about a 11 minutes left.

The Aggies ended the run by making three free throws, but Miller hit a 3 soon after to start a 5-0 spurt that tied it at 45-all.

The Aggies led 32-22 at halftime after limiting Alabama to its fewest points in a half this season. The Crimson Tide got off to a poor start on long-range shooting, making just 2 of 19 3-pointers before halftime.

UP NEXT

These teams will be in the SEC Tournament in Nashville next week where Alabama will be the top seed and Texas A&M will be No. 2.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

