Taylor: Best is yet to come from me

Katie Taylor vowed her best is yet to come after she became a two-weight world champion after beating Christina Linardatou on points, writes Luke Madeira.

Taylor stepped up to 140lbs to take on Linardatou and won on all three judges scorecards to claim the WBO world super lightweight title in Manchester.

And afterwards the 33-year-old Irish fighter said she’s set her sights on headlining a big fight in 2020.

The Bray fighter beat Delfine Persoon in June at Madison Square Garden, and a highly-anticipated rematch is being talked about by promoter Eddie Hearn.

Norwegian undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and Puerto Rican WBO and interim WBC featherweight champion Amanda Serrano are also on the radar for Taylor, who will undoubtably be looking to add more titles to her ever-growing collection next time out.

She said: “I’m making history again, I’m breaking boundaries again, I’m a two-weight world champion and the best is yet to come.

“There’s no shortage of huge fights out there for me. When I first sat down with Eddie Hearn three years ago we didn’t really know which way this journey was going to go.

“There are so many big fights out there, big headline fights as well that will be history making fights.”

The victory saw Taylor follow the footsteps of Steve Collins and Carl Frampton by becoming only the third Irish fighter to win world titles in two divisions.

And she has not ruled out moving further up the weight divisions to realise her dream of headlining in a big fight.

She added: “I can’t wait for the rematch with Persoon and there is also a huge fight with Amanda Serrano out there as well.

“If the fight is out there with Cecilia Braekhus then that would be good too, but I will leave the match making up to my team.”

In the win Linardatou she had to overcome an eye injury but was classy enough to win 96-94, 97,93, 97-93.

And she was pleased with the way she boxed in front of thousands of adoring Irish fans who packed out the Manchester Arena.

She added: “I’m very happy with my performance, it was a very smart performance.

“I made the fight as easy as possible for myself and didn’t get dragged into a fight for a change.

“There was no point staying there and trading shots with her, that’s her strength. The game plan was to always box on the outside and I think I stayed disciplined for the whole fight.”