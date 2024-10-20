Taylor runs for 103 yards, TD as Incarnate Word beats McNeese 30-17

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dekalon Taylor had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries, Brack Peacock kicked field goals of 26, 28 and 30 yards and Incarnate Word beat McNeese 30-17 Saturday night.

Incarnate Word (5-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) has won four games in a row by a combined scored of 179-69.

Peacock's second field goal gave the Cardinals a 13-10 lead just before halftime. Mason Pierce returned the opening kickoff of the second half 59 yards to the 36 and five plays later Taylor scored on a 7-yard run to make it 20-10.

Backup quarterback Richard Torres threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Walthall that gave Incarnate Word a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Kamden Sixkiller was 21-of-36 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown for McNeese (4-4, 1-2).

Jer’Michael Carter caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sixkiller to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Joshon Barbie scored on a 38-yard run late in the third quarter that trimmed McNeese's deficit to 27-17.

Zach Calzada, who left the game for a few plays after taking a hard hit in the third quarter, completed 21 of 42 for 204 yards with an interception and his 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter game the Cardinals a 10-7 lead.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press