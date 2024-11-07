Taylor relishing Etihad experience

[Getty Images]

Boss Gareth Taylor said Manchester City are in a "good moment" as they head into their first game at Etihad Stadium.

Taylor's side host Tottenham on Friday night in the first of three games at the men's stadium this season.

They will also play Manchester United there in January and Chelsea in March.

City are top of the Women's Super League with five wins and one draw from their opening six games.

"It’s an exciting game for us," Taylor said. "We are in a good moment.

"As much as we really enjoy playing at the Joie Stadium because we have that familiarity, it’s always a good opportunity to expand on potentially getting more supporters into the stadium to be able to see us play."

City have only played three games in total at Etihad Stadium prior to this season and Taylor said it is a "step forward".

"There is more need and want for it which is great. It was really difficult playing one game a season there because you lose a home advantage.

"If you play there more often it becomes more normal for the girls. We had an opportunity to train there today which is great."