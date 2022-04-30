Taylor puts unbeaten record on the line in battle for the ages with Serrano

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald McRae in New York
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katie Taylor
    Katie Taylor
    Irish association footballer and boxer
<span>Photograph: Matt Davies/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Matt Davies/Shutterstock

There is danger for Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion as she tops the bill in New York against a ferocious opponent


There have been blue skies and plenty of sunshine in New York this week but, as soon as you step outside, a cold bite in the air feels jolting. In a similar way all the lavish positivity surrounding Saturday night’s historic fight at Madison Square Garden will assume a chilling edge as the first bell rings. When Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano leave the safety of their corners, the serious danger of boxing at the very highest level will wipe away all the polite and admirable words they have shared.

Taylor is undefeated as a professional, having won all 20 of her fights, and she enters the ring as the undisputed world lightweight champion and the No 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings. Serrano, meanwhile, has lost only once in 44 bouts and that solitary defeat came 10 years ago this week when she was outpointed in Sweden by Frida Wallberg. The Puerto Rican has won world titles in seven different weight categories in a staggering statistic which also reveals the paucity of competition which has blighted women’s boxing until recently. But Serrano looks immensely hungry because she has not had the plaudits or purses Taylor has accumulated.

Related: ‘I’m so glad this day has come’: women’s boxing’s journey to headlining Madison Square Garden

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will meet in another huge fight for women’s boxing this summer. But Taylor and Serrano are still acknowledged as the best two female fighters in the world. Unlike the younger middleweights, who can be feisty and spiteful towards each other, Taylor and Serrano are deeply respectful. That respect stems from a clear sense of the jeopardy surrounding this fight for both women.

For the first time in her lauded career Taylor is the marginal underdog – at least in America where there is a groundswell of opinion she will not be able to withstand Serrano’s speed and ferocity. Taylor has been far from her best in her two most recent bouts against the awkward Jennifer Han and the unheralded Firuza Sharipova. But she was affected by a calf injury and she was not especially motivated against limited opposition.

There is some logic in the tendency to think that Taylor is on the slide for she has had over 200 bouts as a dominant amateur and a celebrated professional. In the last two years she also shipped real punishment in gruelling victories over Delphine Persoon, twice, and Natasha Jonas. Taylor is 35 and even great fighters are in decline at such an age.

But she has been calm and purposeful all week and there is a gathering belief that Taylor could produce one more landmark performance when it matters most. Taylor normally loathes attention but she has embraced the build-up to this historic fight. She and Serrano are the first women to headline a promotion at the Garden and the first female fighters to make $1m each for a single bout. Taylor insists she is ready to produce something extraordinary.

Yet she will need to be extremely wary. Serrano is at her most dangerous in the first four rounds and, being two years younger than Taylor, seemingly the fresher fighter after so many easy pro contests. Taylor is the superior boxer but she is not the female answer to Willie Pep or Pernell Whitaker. She can’t resist standing and trading and to do that against Serrano, especially early on, would be hazardous. In her last fight, against Sharipova, Taylor left herself worryingly open. She will need far more discipline against Serrano.

At Thursday’s final press conference Jake Paul, who promotes Serrano, goaded Eddie Hearn. Paul seemed so confident Serrano will win he said: “I’ve got a bet for you, Eddie.”

“I’m not getting a tattoo,” quipped Hearn, who promotes Taylor.

Paul was willing to bet all his clanking jewellery on Serrano. Hearn made another joke about how he had hoped for something less cheap.

Paul responded with a demand they have a $500,000 bet and, while Hearn grinned and wavered, the YouTube star suddenly doubled the stakes to a million.

Hearn nodded and, after some provocation, finally swapped handshakes with Paul – who then promised he would give his million to Serrano when she wins.

Of course this is boxing and two schemers like Hearn and Paul could easily have cooked up the wheeze as a way of cranking up further interest.

Taylor smiled politely. As a staunch Christian she abhors gambling and turned down a huge sponsorship offer from a betting company. She also has more serious business on her mind.

Eighteen thousands fans will be crammed into a sold-out Garden, with at least a quarter of them having flown in from Ireland. The Puerto Rican contingent will be out in force but it’s likely that the Irish-American fight community in New York will tip the balance of support in Taylor’s favour. In a more equitable way, the Empire State Building a few blocks away will be lit up all Saturday night by both the Irish and Puerto Rican flags. It is a sign of how seriously New York, and all of boxing, is taking this potential battle for the ages.

Taylor v Serrano is available live and exclusive on DAZN

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi