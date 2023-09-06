Taylor Momsen Says She Was Known As ‘Grinch Girl’ In School & Was “Made Fun Of Relentlessly”

Taylor Momsen got an early start at fame starring alongside Jim Carrey on How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The then-child star played the role of Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film at the age of seven.

While making an appearance on the podcast Podcrushed, which is hosted by her former Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, Momsen recalled the struggle she had at school from starring in the holiday movie.

More from Deadline

“First of all, The Grinch changed my life in a multitude of ways — one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly,” Momsen said. “Every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don’t even think the kids knew my name. I was just Grinch Girl.”

She added, “Not even the character name [Cindy Lou Who], just Grinch Girl. I got used to it, but it was alienating.”

Back in 2020, Momsen reflected on starring on The Grinch and why it resonated with fans so much.

“I think that people love The Grinch just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it’s so heartwarming and it has such a good message,” she in an interview on the Today show. “That no matter what age touches your heart, I think that that’s an amazing thing to be a part of.”

She continued, “The fact that it comes back around every year — I think it’s something to look forward to. And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.