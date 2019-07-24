Titans' Taylor Lewan says he didn't knowingly take banned supplement in emotional video

Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan says he’s facing a four-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. The 28-year-old posted an emotional video on Twitter revealing the news, but also announcing his intention to prove his innocence.

Lewan begins the video by informing viewers of the drug test results. He then states that he took a polygraph test that confirms he did not willingly ingest the substance. Then, Lewan gets emotional.

#Titans LT Taylor Lewan says he failed a drug test for a banned supplement and says he passed a polygraph test because he did not taking it knowingly. Emotional video. https://t.co/x5zXmjuRhR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2019

With tears in his eyes, Lewan apologizes to the Titans and their fans. And states that he will release the results of his polygraph test.

Lewan, who was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the draft in 2014, is coming off his third straight Pro Bowl appearance.

