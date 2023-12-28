Who Is Taylor Kinney's Girlfriend? All About Ashley Cruger

Taylor Kinney's girlfriend Ashley Cruger appeared in an episode of 'Chicago Fire'

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in June 2022

Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend, Ashley Cruger, have a fiery romance.

The Chicago Fire actor and model have been together since 2022, with Kinney sharing his first photo of Cruger on Instagram in March of that year, in which she poses at a nail salon.

The pair officially went public with their relationship in April when they attended a charity event together in Utah. Cruger then debuted Kinney on her Instagram account the same month, posting a photo of them attending a race in Texas.

Although the couple haven't publicly discussed their relationship, they have shared pictures of each other on social media. In April 2023, Cruger posted a kissing selfie of her and Kinney from their Easter celebration.

So who is Taylor Kinney's girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Ashley Cruger and her relationship with the actor.

She went to college in Iowa

Taylor Kinney Instagram Taylor Kinney's girlfriend Ashley Cruger

According to her LinkedIn, Cruger graduated from The University of Iowa in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Afterward, she worked for General Motors in IT and El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company in sales and marketing.

Currently, Cruger is working part-time as a business development manager for Eagle Six Properties. The Iowa grad is also a model, signed with the agency BMG Models.



She made an appearance on Chicago Fire

Alex Goodlett/Getty Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend Ashley Cruger attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge at The St. Regis Deer Valley in April 2022 in Park City, Utah

Cruger made a cameo in a 2022 episode of Chicago Fire. The scene in season 11 shows Kinney's character, Kelly Severide, with Cruger as an extra in the fire crew's favorite bar.

"First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on it @taylorkiney111," she wrote in a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), per Hello!

Kinney and Cruger share a love for motorsports

ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Ashley Cruger and Taylor Kinney at the Moto GP Sprint session in Austin, Texas in April 2023

The couple were photographed together in April 2023 during a charity weekend for veterans at the Circuit of The Americas racing track outside of Austin, Texas.

Cruger shared a video of herself on the back of a motorbike with Kinney at the event. They also attended the same fundraiser together the year before.

She enjoys traveling

Alex Goodlett/Getty Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend Ashley Cruger attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge at The St. Regis Deer Valley in April 2022 in Park City, Utah

Cruger often shares photos from her trips on social media, including adventures with Kinney. The pair made their first public appearance skiing in Utah and have continued to take vacations together.

She has posted photos from Italy and Scotland, among other destinations.

Kinney and Cruger golf together

Taylor Kinney Instagram Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger take a selfie on a golf course

In the summer of 2023, Cruger revealed that she was working on her golf skills — a hobby that Kinney also partakes in.

“Still learning 🥰 losing balls as I go,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her practicing her swing.

In her Instagram Highlights, Cruger also shared a video of herself and Kinney spending time on the greens.

Earlier that spring, the couple attended the Golf.Give.Gala together.

