Taylor Kinney to Return to “Chicago Fire ”in Season 12 Following Hiatus

The original cast member, who plays Kelly Severide, took a leave of absence in January

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Taylor Kinney on NBC's 'Chicago Fire'

Taylor Kinney is returning to Firehouse 51.

The actor, 42, who portrays Lieutenant Kelly Severide in NBC’s Chicago Fire, will be back in season 12 following the hiatus from the hit NBC procedural he took earlier in the year, PEOPLE has learned.

A source close to the production of Chicago Fire previously confirmed to PEOPLE in January that Kinney was taking a leave of absence from the series. The time off pertained to him needing to "deal with a personal matter," although no further information was shared at the time.

His character’s absence on the show was somewhat explained in a season 11 episode as having to do with a last-minute opportunity for Severide to attend “the best arson investigation training program in the world.” But when Severide didn't return to Chicago after the program wrapped, his wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and fans alike were concerned.

Related: Taylor Kinney Attends First Red Carpet Since Taking a Leave of Absence from 'Chicago Fire'

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Taylor Kinney

Kinney has played Severide since Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and jump-started the network's popular One Chicago franchise, which includes spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Showrunners and writers of the Chicago-set shows returned to work in early October.

All three shows are expected to return to NBC following the SAG/AFTRA strike. In the meantime, they can be streamed on Peacock.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.