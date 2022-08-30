Taylor Jenkins Reid's 'Carrie Soto Is Back' is a perfectly timed ode to Serena Williams

It's impossible to read Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novel without thinking of Serena Williams.

Reid, known for stories about ambitious, talented women who grapple with the highs and lows of fame ("The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," "Daisy Jones & The Six"), returns with "Carrie Soto Is Back" (Ballantine, 384 pp., ★★★½ out of four, out now). The titular tennis great comes out of retirement to defend her world record while simultaneously fighting racist, sexist remarks (nobody ever told John McEnroe to smile more) and the urge to push everyone away to reach her idea of success.

It's a story not unlike Williams'; Reid has made it known that the tennis star was a major inspiration for the book. And it just so happens the book is being released on a historic week for Williams, whose competition at this US Open will be her last: She announced her retirement this month.

"It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine," Williams said of the decision in the September issue of Vogue. It's a line that could just as easily be uttered by Soto, who loves the game with such ferocity it could turn even the least athletic-minded reader into a fan despite her deep personality flaws.

Soto is paired with a cast of complex, determined opponents, a pointedly similar yet less-scrutinized male practice partner and a Richard Williams-esque father/coach, making Soto's journey a must-read for Reid fans, Williams fans and ambitious women everywhere. (And for hardcore fans of Reid's works: Yes, Mick Riva makes a cameo, as he's done in several of her previous books.)

Reid's writing is extraordinary in its empathy for women navigating uncharted fame and success. Characters in many of her books discover how lonely it is on top, though they navigate the spotlight differently. As Reid explains in a press note, "Evelyn (of 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo') manipulates it. Daisy ('Daisy Jones & The Six') is broken by it. Nina ('Malibu Rising') wants to hide from it. And Carrie… well she couldn't care less about it."

Soto's attitude about the public's perception of her feels almost wishful in an era in which female athletes have gotten increasing airtime and interest, but also exponentially more scrutiny and criticism. (See: Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff facing backlash for speaking out about their mental health.) It can also make her deeply unlikeable at times. But following the mental trajectory of a certified champion like Soto is endlessly fascinating and makes the book impossible to put down.

"Let this be enough," Soto pleads to herself at one point. It just as easily could have been a line from Williams' interview.

