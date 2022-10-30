Taylor Harwood-Bellis thriving under tutelage of Premier League great

Sam Dalling
·4 min read
Taylor Harwood-Bellis thriving under tutelage of Premier League great - Rich Linley/Getty Images
Masterminding Burnley’s desired first-time return to the Premier League is Manchester City’s greatest ever defender.

Vincent Kompany was a four times title winner during 11 seasons as a blue but now, having turned to management, is seeking simply to join in. And back and centre to Kompany’s plan is a current Citizen of high repute; Taylor Harwood-Bellis who, aged just 20, has been the focal point of a defence amongst the Championship’s most frugal.

With 18 games gone, Burnley proudly top the division, a last-gasp winner against Reading on Saturday causing Turf Moor delirium. Defeated just once in the league - an unfortunate 1-0 reverse at Watford in August - they are unbeaten in 16 across all competitions.

And Harwood-Bellis has been a virtual ever-present, missing just two of a possible 1,620 minutes of league action. Only a pair of goalkeepers can beat that. He leads Burnley - by some margin - in blocked shots, interceptions and clearances. Of his teammates, only full-back Connor Roberts has dispossessed more attackers on the dribble.

He has the third most blocked shots in the league, while also ranking highly for interceptions. A Rolls Royce defender then, whose preference is to anticipate rather than react, to remain upright rather than go to ground.

Paul Harsley oversaw City’s Elite Development Squad between 2018 and 2020: “Taylor was a first-year apprentice and we took the U18s and U23s to Croatia in pre-season,” he recalls. “He was 16 but caught our eye, and slowly came into the Elite Development Squad more and more. At City everything is accelerated so they are playing U23s at 16 or 17 and then are going out on loan at around age 19. It quite quickly became evident to the coaching staff that Taylor would go on to big things.”

On what basis did Harsley make that judgement? “His understanding of the game, his ability with the ball and willingness to really defend stood out,” Harsley explains. “It is quite common with players at the bigger clubs for the defensive bit to be secondary, but Taylor was really willing to defend. He’s excellent in the air and on the floor.”

And, as Harsley points out, Harwood-Bellis is also more than comfortable playing from the back.

Not a trait synonymous with the Burnley of old, but this is a new iteration. The chip and rush days are gone. Under Kompany, they average 63.6 per cent possession, up from the 40 per cent enjoyed en-route to relegation.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis thriving under tutelage of Premier League great - David Davies/PA
Three of the Championship’s top four for completed passers are Burnley men, and only Swansea’s Matt Grimes has made more successful passes than Harwood-Bellis.

For progressive passes (i.e. those that travel towards the opponents penalty area), no outfield player comes within 3,000 of the City loanee’s 10,901 completed yards.

Those numbers are not unexpected given Harwood-Bellis’ Manchester schooling. He joined City aged eight. The club is in his blood, with Grandad Dave Bellis cremated in a City shirt days before he flew to the Far East and impressed Pep Guardiola on a pre-season tour.

He had a few months earlier been part of the City side that lost the FA Youth Cup final on penalties to Liverpool, forming a defensive partnership with Eric Garcia. A year later, he would go one step further in that competition, triumphing over Chelsea as part of a side including Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Burnley colleague CJ Egan Riley.

Sandwiched between those finals came a first team debut in the Carabao Cup, while shortly after there was a Champions League bow against Dinamo Zagreb in December 2019.

Seeking game time, Harwood-Bellis joined Blackburn temporarily in February 2021. The first half of last season was spent at Anderlecht under Kompany before a lack of opportunity saw him opt to return to England and join Stoke after Christmas.

But once Kompany’s summer interest became apparent, there was only ever going to be one loan destination for the current campaign.

2022 has also seen Harwood-Bellis skipper the England U-21s side, with manager Lee Carsley praising his leadership ability. “He has grown into being a leader,” said Carsely, who also explained that Harwood-Belliss is “not a ranter and raver” but steers others through example and serenity.

With the riches available to Guardiola, breaking into the City first-team is a seismic task for Harwood-Bellis. Contracted until 2024, his current focus is Burnley, although eight top-flight clubs sent scouts to watch him last week.

It seems likely then that Harwood-Bellis will be a Premier League defender come August. The question is, with whom?

